Rain, snow, and breezy conditions on the way Tuesday into Wednesday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: We’ll continue to see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and overnight hours with lows in the 20s for most areas. Clouds continue to increase into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: A messy Colorado Low will move into the Northland bringing rain, snow, and gusty winds. A chance for rain moves in by the late morning hours, becoming likely by the afternoon and evening. Rain will slowly transition into snow from west to east overnight into Wednesday morning. Rain totals will be between 0.25″ and 0.75″ for most locations. Winds will become gusty overnight into Wednesday out of the NW at 10-20 MPH, gusting higher at times.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

WEDNESDAY: Most areas will see mainly snow Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow falls overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday, lightening up by the mid-morning hours. Snow wraps up for most locations by Wednesday afternoon. The highest snowfall totals will be north of Duluth in the Iron Range and Borderlands, where they could see 3-6″ by Wednesday afternoon. The Twin Ports will likely see 1-3″ with NW WI seeing a trace to 2″. Temperatures fall throughout the afternoon with lows in the single digits above and below zero.

MN WX (KBJR WX)

THURSDAY: High pressure brings mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with highs in the teens to single digits above zero. Some lingering light to moderate lake effect snow will fall along the South Shore mainly east of Ashland through Friday early afternoon, but it’s too early to tell how much will fall at this time. Most models indicate it will likely be a minor lake effect event, however.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Hunter McCullough

MN WX (KBJR WX)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.