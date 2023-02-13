Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race

IRON RIVER, WI. -- 22-year-old Talia Martens, and 16-year-old Morgan Martens, both from Brule, have been dog mushing since they can remember.

“We both have been mushing since we could walk,” said Talia Martens. “We were born into this sport.”

This brother and sister duo took on the John Beargrease Sled Dog Race this year.

Morgan placed 10th overall in the Junior Beargrease 120, and Talia competed in the Beargrease 120 but ended up scratching.

Now, the Martens are gearing up for another Sled Dog race in Iron River, Wisconsin.

“Next weekend is the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race,” said Talia Martens. “It will be our last race in this area for the season, which is kind of crazy, it feels like it just started.”

This year, it’s the 5th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race, bringing out mushers from all over the country to hit the trails once again.

“Boy, we got some great competitors in this race, including the Martens family who have run and won the Junior Iditarod, but we got some people competing that are champions of the Beargrease 150,” said Rob Lombard, the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race Marshal.

Around 2,000 people are expected to come this year to watch the dogs, bringing life to the snowy region.

“The growth has not just been here, but in town, people are visiting gas stations, restaurants, other retail, the grocery stores, and the winery,” said Geri Dresen, the Iron River Area Chamber Director.

But since its start back in 2018, this event has brought out more dog sledding fans.

“When it became a sled dog race, we had about 20 mushers that year, but now we have 60,” said Dresen.

And the Martens, along with their dogs, are more than ready to hit the trails once again.

“There is going to be a lot more competition at this race than in past years,” said Morgan Martens. “There are definitely going to be some really fast teams, but it’s mostly for fun.”

The Northern Pines Sled Dog Race starts on Saturday.

