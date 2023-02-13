Midweek rain and snow bring down temperatures

Monday: Today will feature mostly sunny skies overhead with mild temperatures once again. Highs in the afternoon will climb into the mid and upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are out of the southwest between 10-20 MPH. Tonight temperature’s fall back into the 20s with increasing clouds overheads.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Tuesday: A low-pressure system will slide into the the Northland on Tuesday, bringing with it rain showers to start as most will be looking at high temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Thursday night into Wednesday we will see a transition from rain to snow with Northern Minnesota seeing the transition to snow first. That will mean higher snow amounts across far northern Minnesota.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wednesday: Snow showers look to be overhead through the first half of our day Wednesday. Total snow accumulations look to range from 3-6″ north of the Iron Range and 1-3″ elsewhere across the Northland. Temperatures are cooler in the upper twenties and lower 30s with wins all the north and west between 15- 20 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.