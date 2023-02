DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Sunday afternoon, MIB’s junior, Jordan Zubich, announced her commitment to play at the University of North Carolina after she graduates in 2024.

When you know, you know!! 💙👣 pic.twitter.com/wGyqxp5Gxm — Jordan Zubich (@jordanzubich) February 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.