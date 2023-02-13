Man charged with attempted murder for allegedly stabbing Duluth police officer during Greysolon incident

Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020
Alexander Dougherty seen in mugshot from 6/29/2020(Northern News Now)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:32 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a Duluth Police officer with a sword during a four-hour police presence in downtown Duluth a week ago.

Alexander Dougherty, 33, has been charged with seven felonies, according to court documents.

The incident started shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, February 6 and Greysolon Plaza Apartments when police responded to reports of an unwanted, agitated man on the building’s 8th floor.

The man, who was eventually identified as Dougherty, refused to leave and police said was armed with what they called an “edged weapon.”

Authorities say Dougherty barricaded himself inside an apartment and allegedly threatened to harm others during the incident. Officers could hear him “yelling, growling, and screaming” inside the unit. He also referenced Satan and asked officers to shoot him.

Police negotiated with him to exit the apartment unit for several hours.

The Tactical Response Team eventually had to break down the door to enter the unit.

“While doing so, Mr. Dougherty, wielding a samurai-like sword, lunged and stabbed an officer in the chest. The officer was wearing a protective vest, which prevented the sword from penetrating the officer’s body; however, the officer’s hand was cut during the altercation,” according to court documents.

The officer was wearing a protective vest, which prevented the sword from penetrating the officer’s body, according to court documents. However, authorities say the officer’s hand was cut during the incident.

Law enforcement disarmed Dougherty and detained him. Law enforcement transported Dougherty to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation.

According to court documents, Ian Johnson was the officer stabbed. He has been with the department for 11 years. There was no immediate update on his condition as of Monday afternoon.

The Duluth Police Department did not share information about their officer being stabbed or give an update on his condition until Monday afternoon when they tweeted a statement, “this incident could have been a lot worse, not only for our officers but for this individual. But due to the training and tactics, we teach our officers, we were able to apprehend this individual with minimal injuries to everyone involved.”

We reached out to the DPD for a statement but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

