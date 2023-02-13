Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object

148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.
148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota National Guard.(148th Fighter Wing)
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - According to Gov. Tim Walz, the Duluth based 148th Fighter Wing assisted bringing down the latest unidentified object to enter North American airspace.

RELATED: US jets down 4 objects in 8 days, unprecedented in peacetime

The object was shot down over Lake Huron Sunday, it was the third object to be shot down in the past three days.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

