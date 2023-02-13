FEMA to hold public meeting for Duluth’s floodplain changes

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) officials will be holding a public meeting Thursday for Duluth’s floodplain changes.

According to City of Duluth officials, FEMA will be in the region to review the recently released preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM).

Landowners are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about their properties flood risk and how the newly revised maps may affect their need for and cost of flood insurance.

“Many of us remember the loss and disruption of the flood of June 2012 and the cost to clean up and restore homes, businesses, roads, and stream channels,” said Adam Fulton, Deputy Director of City of Duluth’s Planning and Economic Development Department. “No one wants to experience that again. Having accurate maps showing landowners the risk of flooding on their property will help people prepare for the next flood. Duluthians should review the information presented at the meeting and at our web page to learn more.”

The City of Duluth’s Planning and Economic Development website has a page, which enables landowners to locate their property on an aerial photo map with the floodplain designation.

The website also includes an explanation for each type of floodplain with links to Duluth’s Unified Development Chapter sections regulating construction in a floodplain.

Following the meeting, the website will stay active so landowners can review maps and floodplain information during FEMA’s official comment period.

Once FEMA finalizes the maps, the City of Duluth will adopt the maps and related land use regulations, as required for FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).

Duluth joined the NFIP in 1980, which is the federal provider of flood insurance policies.

Flood insurance is required for federally backed mortgages on structures in areas designated as a Special Flood Hazard Area and Coastal High Hazard Area.

Those maps establish flood zones and base flood elevations to determine the cost of flood insurance premiums.

For more information about flood insurance, click here.

The public meeting for all of south St. Louis County will be held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Louis County Public Works Department, 4787 Midway Road, in the Pike Lake Conference Room.

