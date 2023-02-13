Body of missing ice climber recovered

Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake
Photo of James Bake, courtesy of Lauren Bake(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The body of an ice climber that went missing off of Miner’s Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore last week has been recovered.

According to Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, the body of 31-year-old James Bake of Gaylord was recovered.

On Sunday, February 12, weather and wave conditions on Lake Superior allowed a search of the area using an unmanned aerial vehicle operated by an Alger Country Sheriff’s Department pilot.

Bake’s body was located underwater approximately 30 yards offshore.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team conducted the recovery with the U.S. Coast Guard providing an Ice Rescue Team from Station Marquette, Michigan to help ensure the safety of the recovery team members.

Participating agency support during this search included the Alger County Sheriff’s Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Superior High Angle Professionals (SHARP) rope rescue team, and the National Park Service.

“Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore staff are saddened by this loss,” stated Superintendent David Horne, “and our entire community extends sincere condolences to Mr. Bake’s family and friends.”

Bake was ice climbing Tuesday, February 7, when waves resulted in his fall from an icy rock ledge into Lake Superior.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman
148th Fighter Wing
Gov. Walz announces 148th Fighter Wing helped shoot down latest unidentified object
Snowmobile Accident
Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident
Police are investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in St. Paul Minnesota.
Police: Minnesota officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

Talia and Morgan Martens dog sledding
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race
Northern Pines Sled Dog Race: Ready for the race - clipped
World's Largest Puzzle
World’s largest puzzle built in Wisconsin is missing one piece
MIB's Jordan Zubich commits to UNC
MIB's Jordan Zubich commits to UNC