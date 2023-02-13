Black Woods Blizzard Tour raises $1.9 million for ALS

The 24th annual snowmobile tour takes snowmobile riders across the Northland.
Riders for the Black Woods Blizzard Tour
Riders for the Black Woods Blizzard Tour(Northern News Now)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Black Woods Blizzard Tour raised a record $1.9 million during their annual snowmobile ride across the Northland over the weekend.

The money was raised to support the fight against ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

The funds will go toward various ALS programs in the region, including one at Essentia Health, as well as directly supporting individuals with ALS and their caregivers.

The 24th Black Woods Blizzard tour kicked off its 400-mile journey through the Northland on Thursday.

Snowmobilers left Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton, traveled up to Tower, down to Grand Rapids, and returned to Carlton.

Former Minnesota Twins alumni Terry Steinbach, Kent Hrbek, and Ron Gardenhire were among the 265 riders who participated and helped put the fundraising total over $1 million dollars. It was the seventh consecutive year the fundraiser went over the million-dollar mark.

Hermantown-based Never Surrender, Inc. organized the event.

“If you happen to get this terrible disease of ALS, you now have the best chance of beating this because we are changing the projection of ALS,” said David Kolquist, President of Never Surrender. “Everyone in this organization from sponsors, donors, riders, volunteers have made an impact on our success, ultimately helping those who live with ALS and their caregivers”.

Since its inception in 1999, the Black Woods Blizzard Tour has raised $17 million dollars in the fight against ALS.

Organizers are already planning next year’s milestone 25th-anniversary ride.

To learn about or donate to the Black Woods Blizzard Tour, you can visit their website here.

