Sloppy, wet snow slated for Tuesday and Wednesday

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high pressure to the south made Sunday as sunny and mild as Saturday. It should stay mild through Wednesday. A new low could bring a rain and snow mix for Tuesday and a few inches of snow on Wednesday. By Thursday, the warm spell will go away and a little cold snap will drop some temps to below zero levels.

SUNDAY NIGHT: The sky will be partly cloudy as high pressure in the vicinity chases away a lot of cloud development. The low temperature will be near 20. The wind will be W 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: The sky will be mostly sunny as the high holds onto our region for one last day. The afternoon high temp will be 42 which is well above the normal of 23. The wind will be W 5-15 mph.

Higher pressure will make Monday sunny while lower pressure will make Tuesday wet (KBJR)

TUESDAY: A low from the west will push in with a warm front and a stretched out trough of lower pressure running towards the south. These two elements will raise up an 80% chance for moderate rain. The morning low will be 25. The high will be 38. The wind will be SE 5-15 mph.

Iron Rangers and Borderlanders may get the most snow from a Tuesday-Wednesday system (KBJR)

COMING UP: The cold front on the back side of the low will hit Wednesday and that will drop temps and change the rain to snow. The Mesabi and Vermilion Iron Ranges and points north could get 3-6″ of sloppy, wet snow. The rest of the region will run 1-3″. Starting Thursday, temperatures will go down. They’ll be somewhat nippy Thursday and Friday. Things will warm back up for the weekend, though.

This week starts warm but finishes cool (KBJR)

