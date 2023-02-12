Shots Fired: Duluth woman, two children safe after hiding in bathroom from gunman

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A terrifying morning for a woman, two children and residents of a Duluth apartment building Sunday.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. Duluth Police responded to the 300 block of W 4th St after a report of sounds of shots fired.

When they arrived, officers learned that the reporting party’s boyfriend, later identified as a 23-year-old Duluth resident, returned home in a manic state, saying he was being followed and that people were trying to kill him.

According to police, the 23-year-old had a firearm and fired rounds inside of the apartment.

The reporting party, a 20-year-old female, and two children ages 11 and 7, took refuge in the bathroom and began speaking with officers on the scene via phone.

A perimeter was set and the other residents of the apartment building were evacuated.

Officers attempted negotiations with the suspect, who eventually exited the rear of the residence.

The suspect was in possession of a firearm and was immediately detained and transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

He’s expected to be charged with Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Felony Obstructing Legal Process.

There were no injuries during this incident and the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.