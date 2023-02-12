PUPPY LOVE: Annual Valentine’s puppy kissing booth raises funds for adoptable pets

By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- PJ’s Rescue and The Tap on Tower in Superior partnered to put on the annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth on Saturday.

People could cuddle with the cute, adoptable pups and were asked to donate to support the puppies in finding their fur-ever homes.

Organizers said the event is a great way to spread the word about puppies up for adoption and raise money for their needs.

“It’s an opportunity to give back, we get out into the community we get to meet new people, we get to help a great cause and it’s a fun thing doing it, it’s a great amount of teamwork going on,” said volunteer Natalie Janey.

PJ’s Rescue was also asking for donations of beds, food and toys.

People who donated got 20 percent off their tab.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Bennett
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
President Joe Biden
Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement
St. Louis County homestead affidavit cards
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended

Latest News

PJ's Rescue was also asking for donations of beds...food...and toys. People who donated got 20...
Puppy Kissing Booth
Northern News Now Saturday night and Sunday video forecast
Northland BIPOC Business Showcase
Business owners showcase their work for 3rd annual BIPOC Business Showcase
A cold front might stir up flurries Saturday night
Flurries could flutter Saturday night while warm spell may last through mid-week