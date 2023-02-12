PUPPY LOVE: Annual Valentine’s puppy kissing booth raises funds for adoptable pets

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -- PJ’s Rescue and The Tap on Tower in Superior partnered to put on the annual Valentine’s Puppy Kissing Booth on Saturday.

People could cuddle with the cute, adoptable pups and were asked to donate to support the puppies in finding their fur-ever homes.

Organizers said the event is a great way to spread the word about puppies up for adoption and raise money for their needs.

“It’s an opportunity to give back, we get out into the community we get to meet new people, we get to help a great cause and it’s a fun thing doing it, it’s a great amount of teamwork going on,” said volunteer Natalie Janey.

PJ’s Rescue was also asking for donations of beds, food and toys.

People who donated got 20 percent off their tab.

