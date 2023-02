DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday afternoon, the No.7 Bulldogs played at AMSOIL Arena for the last time in the regular season and capped off the season with a 2-0 win over No. 12 St. Cloud State.

Emma Soderberg has now moved into a tie for the UMD all-time shutout record with her 20th pic.twitter.com/kMtkStqraa — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) February 11, 2023

High-Five!! With that secondary assist, Gabbie Hughes has now become the program's fifth all-time scorer in program history with 207 points!! pic.twitter.com/Gq4DnI0rVG — UMD Women's Hockey (@UMDWHockey) February 11, 2023

