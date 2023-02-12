No. 12 Bulldogs win third-consecutive NSIC title

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the No.12 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Minot State. After defeating the Beavers 63-41, the Bulldogs won their third-straight NSIC title.

Nothing like a conference championship to cap off a week!



Your @NSIC Women’s Basketball regular season Champs @UMDWomensBBall!! pic.twitter.com/ol82xmMvDe — Kevin Moore (@KMooreTV) February 12, 2023

