No. 12 Bulldogs win third-consecutive NSIC title

By Alexis Beckett
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the No.12 UMD Women’s Basketball team hosted Minot State. After defeating the Beavers 63-41, the Bulldogs won their third-straight NSIC title.

