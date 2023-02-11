Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward

Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.

Iron and Vilas Counties, WI- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is shedding light on a safety tool they have for snowmobilers across the state. In the north and central parts of Wisconsin, including Iron and Vilas counties, WisDOT has placed large stripes across certain highways. These stripes are crossing areas for snowmobiles and their purpose is two-fold. Firstly, they are made up of a special coating to protect the road’s surface from the wear and tear of snowmobiles. Secondly, the stripes give a visual cue to drivers to look out for snowmobile riders trying to cross. Snowmobile operators are reminded to always look both ways and be sure the entire road is clear before crossing.

Trail Report: American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation

“This week the trail crew has been busy grooming and putting up K markers for Birkie Week! The groomer was able to make its way over Lake Hayward. One quick note about weekend skiing - there are many events going on up north, the best skiing will be from OO south. Wis HS/MS State meet is at Birkie Trailhead Fri-Sunday, Saturday the Lions Pre Birkie is starting at Birkie Ridge and using much of the trail from OO north, and Sunday is the North End Classic out of the North End Cabin. Enjoy the mild temps and great skiing!”

