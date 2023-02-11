No. 7 Bulldogs pick up extra WCHA point with shootout win against No. 12 St. Cloud

Emma Soderberg
Emma Soderberg(KBJR)
By Kevin Moore
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - In a game dominated by two dominant goalies, the No. 7 Bulldogs and No. 12 St. Cloud Huskies played to a 1-1 tie at AMSOIL Arena.

Gabbie Hughes scored the lone Bulldogs goal, for her 206th career point moving her up in a tie for 5th all-time in points for the program.

Bulldogs are back at it again tomorrow for Senior Night at 3 p.m.

