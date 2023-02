DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Another day, another UMD NSIC win, the Bulldogs improve to 18-1 in the conference with a 20-point win over the UMary Marauders.

Bulldogs take another win!



FINAL:

UMD 72

UMARY 52#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/gujcBP8ex7 — UMD Women's Bball (@UMDWomensBBall) February 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.