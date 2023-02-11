Saginaw man dies in snowmobile accident

FLOODWOOD TOWNSHIP, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A 67-year-old Saginaw man died Friday night after a snowmobile accident.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to a report of a snowmobile accident with a male not breathing at 10:58 Friday night.

It happened on a snowmobile trail just east of Hingeley Road in Floodwood Township.

Authorities said despite lifesaving efforts by medical personnel, deputies and friends, the man was pronounced dead.

Officials have not said what caused the accident or if the man was wearing a helmet.

It remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.