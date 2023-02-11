Lawmakers push to bring major expansion to Hermantown Ice Arena

HERMANTOWN, MN. -- Hermantown, to the Northland hockey community, is known for its legendary youth hockey program.

“Cade is in 10th grade and a first year JV,” said Hermantown hockey dad, Ron Winans. “It has been nice to be here, but we had to go through a lot.”

Winans son Cade is an up-and-coming player at the high school, but more often than not, they had to drive to Cloquet for Cade to play.

“When you’re in youth hockey you’re usually traveling at 9 p.m. to the Cloquet area,” said Winans. “You’re normally not getting home until 10:30 p.m., then getting up early get to the school.”

This is largely because the Hermantown Ice Arena only has a single sheet of indoor ice.

That’s the reason for a push at the legislative level for a multi-million-dollar expansion of Hermantown’s arena, first introduced at the capitol in 2019.

“The $7.45 million will be coming from construction bonds, capital investments through the state of Minnesota,” said Mayor Wayne Boucher. “We already got voter approval for the $10.85 million in sales tax money.”

More than 40 youth teams that play on this ice, but unfortunately, a lot of these kids have to drive to other counties for ice time.

This bill will not only cut down on those long drives for some of these young students, but also bring a load of other benefits.

“They’re going to open up the possibility of tournaments, weekend tournaments for the amateur programs.,” said Mayor Boucher. “You need a minimum of two rinks to host a tournament so you can have games going at the same time.”

This bill would also add more locker rooms, a dry land training area, as well as make room for more youth teams.

“The program has had successes and more kids want to get involved, so the program grows to get more involved,” Mayor Boucher said.

It will also open up more opportunities for parents, like Winans, to bring more attention to the town they call home.

“I look forward to keeping all our money into Hermantown,” said Winans. “The hockey arena, baseball field, the trails, everything you want to do, you can do here.”

