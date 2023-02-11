Flurries could flutter Saturday night while warm spell may last through mid-week

WEATHER STORY: A cell of high pressure to the south made Saturday sunny and mild. It should stay mild through Wednesday. Saturday night, though, may be affected by a cold front that will try to create flurries. The high will chase some of the clouds away again on Sunday. But, a new low could bring a rain and snow mix by midweek. By Thursday, that could spell 1-3″ or even 2-4″ of snow before temperatures go to cooler than normal levels.

SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY MORNING: Clouds will increase as a cold front lifts up the atmosphere. That lift will kick up a 30% chance for very light snow flurries. The low temp will be 20-25. The wind will be WSW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: The sky will be partly sunny as the cold front and its parent low leaves towards the east and the high to the south tries to clear things up again. The high temp will run 39-42. The wind will be SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Monday will be mostly sunny. The low temperature will be close to 23. The high temperature in the afternoon will rise to 37. The wind will be WSW 10-20 mph.

COMING UP: The warm spell will last until Wednesday and be gone by Thursday. A precip chance for a rain and snow mix will kick off Tuesday and go through Wednesday. It will shift to snow on Thursday. Snow estimates we could pull between one and four inches before Friday dawns.

