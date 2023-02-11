Business owners showcase their work for 3rd annual BIPOC Business Showcase

DULUTH, MN. -- Jasmine Fuller’s business, JnH Designs, is something she has always held close to her heart.

“My name is Jasmine of course, and my first-born daughter is named Harmony, so that is how I came up with JnH Designs,” said Fuller.

Fuller is a Duluth native, who for as long as she can remember, held passion in her work.

She takes everyday items like shoes and candles and decorates them.

“I actually started in highschool back in 2015,” said Fuller. “It was when I graduated from Denfeld High School that I wanted to do something creative.”

On Saturday, Fuller was one of more than 30 local business owners showcasing their work at The Depot for the third annual Northland BIPOC Business Showcase.

An event founded by Kia Ronning.

“This is our way to shine and come forward to say we are tired of this; we are done being oppressed and we are moving forward to the future,” said Kia Ronning, founder of the Northland BIPOC Business Showcase. “Like if you all want to come with us that would be great, and this is the way the world is going to be going.”

Using this space to show visitors that although it is important to use the month of February to remember black history, it’s important to look to the future too.

“When they’re talking about Black History Month, they’re normally talking about the struggles or the resilience that the black community has had to face over the years,” said Jacob Aaron Bell, the Executive Director of the Family Freedom Center. “I think it’s really important to remember that creativity, the innovation, and most importantly the entrepreneurship of the black community.”

And for business owners like Fuller, this event opens doors for their passions.

“It means so much, especially being a black entrepreneur, it’s kind of hard to get your name out there,” Fuller said. “This is very beneficial to me to get my name and my work out there.”

