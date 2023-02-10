UWS Veterans Program could get boost from Governor’s budget proposal

SUPERIOR, WI -- The University of Wisconsin-Superior could get a major boost to its veterans’ programs under Governor Tony Evers’ budget proposal.

Evers’ proposal calls to invest roughly $3 million into veterans programs within the state’s UW system.

That includes UW-Superior’s Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center.

The program has made an impact on many students at UWS, including for Chase Murphy, a veteran studying biology and environmental science.

“I served eight years in the Navy right out of high school, which I graduated in 2011,” Murphy said.

As a veteran, Murphy found himself in need of community when he entered college for the first time in his late 20s.

UW-Superior provided him with those resources at their Veterans and Non-Traditional Students Center.

“Being able to come into this zone and having somebody who shares the same experiences that you have, it just makes it a lot easier to move forward in your day,” he said.

That program is a vital part of the student experience at UWS.

Brendan Pillsbury, the center’s programs coordinator, said the work they do also provides students with access and information about various resources.

“We provide a lot of programs and services for veterans as well. [For example] we assist them with their GI Bill benefits,” he said.

It seems those services have been well recognized by the Governor.

While unveiling his budget proposal for veterans, Evers praised the university for its work in that field.

“UW-Superior actively recruits veterans, but they also take care of them once they’re on campus. I think that’s, that’s the model we want to see,” Evers said.

Pillsbury believes money from the Governor can make a huge difference for their center, allowing them to tack on additional resources.

“One thing we really want to implement is, you know, every semester having suicide prevention training here on campus so that we never lose anymore, you know, veterans to suicide,” he said.

Evers plans to release his entire budget proposal next week.

