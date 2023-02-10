Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims

MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - An online romantic fraud scheme has led two Twin Cities’ men to be indicted by a federal grand jury.

According to separate indictments, 42-year-old Solomon Wilfred of Coon Rapids and 36-year-old Dodzi Kordorwu of Brooklyn Park took part in online romance fraud schemes that targeted mainly elderly victims around the country.

The perpetrators contacted victims through social media and email, using false personas to obtain victims’ trust.

The documents allege between May 2018 and June 2022, Kordorwu received more than $2.3 million from fraudulent schemes.

Wilfred obtained more than $1.2 million from his fraudulent activities between June 2020 and March 2021.

The scheme involved pursuing a romantic connection with the victims including suggestions of marriage.

According to the indictment, Wildred mailed cards and rings on numerous occasions to victims located in other states.

After trust was gained, the scheme participants would introduce the victims to others.

These included a supposed assistant, diplomat, government official, or even an imaginary law enforcement officer. The additional fake individuals would help with logistical issues and lulling the victims.

Scheme participants would request money from victims for problems they had created for their false personas. Over time, the alleged fraudsters increased the size of their requests and directed victims to send money and items of value to specific addresses.

Wilfred is charged with seven counts of mail fraud. In a separate indictment, Kordorwu is charged with eight counts of mail fraud.

The case is a result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, and a Digital Forensic Investigator with Hennepin County.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.