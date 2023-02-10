TNF Finale: Northern Stars fall to Elk River in 7AA quarterfinals; Denfeld and C-E-C boys get road wins.
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Highlights from the final Thursday Night Face Off of 2023 featured some MSHSL girls playoff hockey along with boys hockey action.
7AA Quarterfinals:
(5) Elk River 6 (4) Northern Stars 1 Final.
Boys Hockey:
C-E-C 1 Superior 0 Final.
Denfeld 3 Marshall 2 Final/OT.
