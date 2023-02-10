Suspect arrested in assault of MN Rep. Angie Craig in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Northern News Now) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the assault of House Representative Angie Craig (D - MN), according to Washington, D.C. Police.

The assault occurred Thursday morning just after 7 a.m. in the elevator of Craig’s apartment building in Washington, D.C.

Craig defended herself from the attacker but suffered bruising, according to her office.

Police say after their preliminary investigation, a 26-year-old was taken into custody later on Thursday. Charges have not yet been filed.

From a report filed by DC Metropolitan Police (MPD), Craig saw the assailant in the lobby area of her apartment building acting erratically. Craig said “good morning” to the man as she entered the elevator. The man followed her inside and began to do pushups. He then punched Craig on the chin and grabbed her neck. Craig tossed hot coffee on the suspect to defend herself, though he escaped before police arrived.

“At this time, there is no indication that the Congresswoman was targeted because of her position; however, the case is still under investigation by both the MPD and the USCP,” the U.S. Capitol Police said.

Craig was present in the House for voting later Thursday morning.

Republicans and Democrats alike wished Craig well and for a quick recovery.

Craig is serving her third term in Congress representing Minnesota’s Second Congressional District, which includes portions of the southeast metro.

