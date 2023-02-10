Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother

Robert Bennett
Robert Bennett(Northern News Now)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - A judge sentenced a Superior man who was convinced of killing his mother.

The Douglas County judge sentenced Robert Bennett to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

In December, the jury found him guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after stabbing his mother to death in Sept. 2020.

According to the criminal complaint, Bennett admitted to stabbing his mother after she tried to convince him to go to the hospital for mental health reasons.

He also told police he thought his mom was trying to kill him.

During his trial, the jury decided Bennett had a mental health disease at the time of the stabbing, but it did not keep him from knowing his actions were wrong.

