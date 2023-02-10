Sign up for the next Northern News Now Blood Drive

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Northern News Now is teaming-up with Memorial Blood Centers for another Blood Drive.

The is one will be Monday, March 6th and Tuesday, March 7th 2023.

Our November 2022 Blood Drive got enough blood to potentially save 561 lives.

That was a record for our blood drives. Help us pass that number!

It will be held at The Pier B Ballroom. Located at 800 West Railroad Street, Duluth MN.

Please sign-up ahead of time to make sure we have space to get everyone in and out in a timely manner.

Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations are preferred.

CLICK HERE to reserve your time on Monday, March 6th | 11am – 7pm

CLICK HERE to reserve your time on Tuesday, March 7th | 9am – 4pm

Anyone that gives at the Northern News Now Blood Drive will be entered for a chance to win all-inclusive Timberwolves club tickets.

In addition, all donors will receive a free t-shirt and a gift from Epicurean as long as supplies last.

