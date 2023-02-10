A return to mild temperatures for the weekend

By Peter Kvietkauskas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Friday: Through the first half our Friday any additional Lake effect snow along the South Shore shore should wrap up. For the rest we will see sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. Winds are out of the west between 5-10 MPH. Tonight, we’ll see temperatures fall back into the single digits and teens for lows across the Northland.

(Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday is when the mild air returns. For our Saturday we will see partly to mostly sunny skies overhead. With that sunshine highs will be in the mid to upper 30s and possibly some lower 40s. Winds are out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

(Northern News Now)

Sunday: Sunday looks like a rinse and repeat of Saturday but possibly a hair warmer. We will have partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid to upper 30s and again, possibly a few lower 40s. Winds again will be out of the west between 5-15 MPH.

(Northern News Now)

