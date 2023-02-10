Homestead affidavit cards mailed out

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County property owners will be receiving homestead affidavit cards in the mail shortly.

According to St. Louis County officials, approximately 12,000 cards were sent out within the past few days.

The Assessor’s Department has two important messages for anyone who receives these cards:

It is a legitimate mailing. It’s to the homeowner’s benefit to complete the card and send it back.

For certain property occupied as a person’s primary residence, Minnesota state law provides a reduction to the general property tax.

This reduction is available for properties that fall under the homestead classification.

To qualify for homestead classification, applicants must:

Have an ownership interest in the property, or be qualifying relatives of at least one owner;

Occupy the property as their primary place of residence; and

Be Minnesota residents.

The St. Louis County Assessor’s Office has begun a Department of Revenue mandated project to verify homestead status for residents within the county.

The project requires that an affidavit card or application be on file in the Assessor’s Office for every homestead.

If a homeowner fails to return the card, it could result in loss of homestead status.

The county has also mailed homestead affidavit cards as part of our regular annual homestead renewal and occupancy check process.

Some key things to know:

The cards may be light red or light blue in color.

Red versions are part of the Department of Revenue project and have already been mailed out.

The blue version is a regular renewal and may still be sent out in coming weeks.

Recipients should write in any corrections that are needed, including if a new spouse should be named, if a deceased spouse should be removed, or if a property that is a duplex or triplex isn’t listed as such.

“We have been receiving a lot of phone calls from people wondering if these cards are for real,” said Mary Garness, Director of Public Records and Property Valuation, “and we appreciate that people are being cautious because these cards do include identifying information such as a social security number. So we want to reassure people that yes, these are legitimate; and also urge people to fill them out and return them to ensure they don’t lose their homestead status.”

A sample of what the homestead affidavit card is below.

St. Louis County homestead affidavit cards (Northern News Now)

