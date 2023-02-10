A great weekend ahead to be outdoors!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see mostly sunny skies. Tonight the skies will remain clear with breezy southwest winds. That wind will continue to pump in the heat. Temperatures will be in the teens tonight, but wind chills will make it feel close to 0°.

SATURDAY: On Saturday we will have mostly sunny skies. Highs will be able to climb into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s! Winds will be breezy out of the WSW 10-15 gusting to 25mph, but they will calm down later in the day.

SUNDAY: On Sunday we will have partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid-30′s with calmer winds out of the west 4-8mph.

MONDAY: Monday we will continue to see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30′s and lower 40′s with westerly winds.

