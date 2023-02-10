Free winter events happening in West Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Free winter activities will be happening in West Duluth this weekend.

Winter Out West (WOW) will be hosting indoor and outdoor activities this Saturday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb 11.

Events kick off with a free screening of the movie Happy Feet at The West Theatre starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Memorial Park will be home to many outdoor activities Saturday from 12-4 p.m. including cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, fat tire biking, snow sculpting, broomball, curling, volleyball, and a bean bag/corn hole tournament.

Spirit Mountain will be offering free snowshoeing, ice-skating, and cross-country skiing at the lower chalet (Grant Ave. Entrance) on Saturday between 12-4 p.m.

Finally on Saturday from 5-9 p.m., enjoy an open mic at Wussow’s Concert Cafe titled “Songs & Stories of the St. Louis River.” All ages are invited to share their poetry, music, and experiences of the river at this free, family-friendly open mic.

Sunday events kick off at 11:30 a.m. at Zenith Bookstore with a picture book reading of “Lily Leads the Way” by author Margi Preus.

From 12:30-1:30 p.m., round out the weekend with a guided educational walk on the Waabizheshikana Trail (Western Waterfront/Martin Trail). Free hot chocolate and snacks will be provided! Shuttles are available from Zenith Bookstore to the trailhead.

