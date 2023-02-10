Duluth Public Schools receive grant for stop arm cameras on buses

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Public Schools announced Friday they received a grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety.

According to a news release, the district will be receiving over $69,000 to install school bus stop cameras to help keep students safe as they get on and off the bus.

The grant will pay for 30 stop arm cameras, which will put one on every Duluth Public School owned bus.

The program is a partnership with law enforcement agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol, police departments, and sheriff’s offices statewide.

Phase four grants, the latest version of the stop arm camera grant project, go to 19 schools and transportation companies.

Other area schools receiving grants through this program include:

Aitkin Public Schools: $41,051.22 - 14 cameras

Barnum Public Schools: $32,612.25 - 11 cameras

Cook County Schools: $28,112.00 - 14 cameras

Grant applicants provided support letters from local law enforcement agencies, an outreach plan, and demonstrated need by sharing violation numbers from the last two years.

In addition, the project funds education and awareness efforts to encourage drivers to obey the law and stop for buses with flashing lights and stop arms extended.

The cameras provided through the project will help schools and law enforcement find the violators and hold them accountable.

“Drivers need to pay attention and not let impatience get the best of them near a school bus picking up or dropping off kids,” said Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson. “Driving distracted or thinking you can quickly drive around a bus could kill or seriously injure a child. What a horrific, easily preventable consequence. Drive smart and help keep our youngest Minnesotans safe.”

Earlier grant recipients recognize how valuable the project is to protect students.

“As a school bus driver, so many times I’ve felt that sudden fear and frustration because a motorist just disregards a stop arm and drives right past the bus,” said Michael Lane, shop foreman and bus driver, Cloquet Transit, LCS Coaches. “We’re talking about a child’s life. The safety of the students is always on my mind on my route. Thanks to the grant project, we’ve installed new stop arm cameras on our buses. We’re able to much more easily identify violators and work with law enforcement on driver accountability and education.”

A stop arm violation is a misdemeanor with a $500 fine.

If a motorist passes a stopped school bus on the right side or drives through an extended stop arm while students are outside the bus, they can be charged with a gross misdemeanor.

Minnesota state legislators approved $14.7 million in total funding for this project for 2022 and 2023.

