City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week.

Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17.

According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the Downtown Business District will happen on East Superior St. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16.

Snow removal operations will generally occur from 7 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on the listed days.

Parking will not be allowed in the area the snow is being removed.

Officials say the snow is being removed to improve sightlines and public safety.

If there is a snow event during the week, the snow removal will be rescheduled to a later date.

No parking signs will be posted in the area ahead of the snow removal.

Any vehicle parked in the area where snow removal is taking place may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

