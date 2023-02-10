City of Duluth crews to perform snow removal in Lincoln Park, Downtown Business Districts

No parking signs will be posted in the area ahead of the snow removal
Snow removal
Snow removal(LNK Airport)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The City of Duluth will be performing snow removal operations next week.

Crews will be removing snow in the Lincoln Park Business District on West Superior St. Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Friday, Feb. 17.

According to City of Duluth officials, snow removing in the Downtown Business District will happen on East Superior St. Wednesday, Feb. 15 and Thursday, Feb. 16.

Snow removal operations will generally occur from 7 A.M. to 3:30 P.M. on the listed days.

Parking will not be allowed in the area the snow is being removed.

Officials say the snow is being removed to improve sightlines and public safety.

If there is a snow event during the week, the snow removal will be rescheduled to a later date.

No parking signs will be posted in the area ahead of the snow removal.

Any vehicle parked in the area where snow removal is taking place may be ticketed and/or towed at the owner’s expense.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
Robert Thomas West
Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior
File - police lights
Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton

Latest News

Robert Bennett
Superior man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing his mother
Two Minnesota men indicted for online romance fraud targeting elderly victims
St. Louis County homestead affidavit cards
Homestead affidavit cards mailed out
Escape the Bong
Bong Center escape rooms open Friday