City by City: Babbitt, Embarrass, Ironwood

Babbitt, MN- Five Minnesota DNR Conservation Officers were recently recognized for their roles in saving the lives of others. Babbitt officer Anthony Bermel and Alexandria officer Mitch Lawler were awarded Lifesaving awards for their work while off-duty in the BWCA. While canoeing, they received a report of someone on the same lake potentially having a heart attack. They assisted the victim and rescue personnel while also ensuring the victim had access to life-saving medical attention.

Embarrass, MN- On Thursday, February 16 the Embarrass Region Fair Association will host its annual meeting. The agenda will cover the current state of the association, discussion to revise the structure of government and take nominations for the board of directors. Many volunteers are needed for leadership and non-leadership roles. The meeting will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Timber Hall. Residents from all surrounding communities are invited to attend.

Ironwood, MI- The City of Ironwood is expecting to receive $30,000 in grant aid through the Michigan State Housing Development Authority Neighborhood Enhancement Program. With that money, they will be able to fund the exterior rehabilitation of two single-family homes in the Douglas and Curry neighborhoods. Applications will be taken through February 28 with each recipient receiving $15,000 to complete their projects. Homes cannot be rental properties.

