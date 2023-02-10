Bong Center escape rooms opens Friday

Evade enemy soldiers or get a submarine running and escape a Russian base
Escape the Bong
Escape the Bong(Northern News Now)
By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) -The fifth annual Escape the Bong opened Friday, featuring two new escape rooms and the return of two classic rooms.

The escape room event is one of the outreach programs at Superior’s Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center.

“The escape room events fund our junior curator program in the summertime and lean money toward our tour guide program,” Bong Veterans Center Executive Director John Gidley said.

Gidley said events like these are essential to help raise funds for the center.

“We really couldn’t do it without raising funds like this,” Gidley said.

One new room is a scenario where the participant must evade enemy soldiers in the jungle of the South Pacific, and the other room challenges the participant to get a submarine running and escape a Russian base.

Along with a challenge, the mobile escape rooms use historical artifacts from the veterans center to tell a deeper story.

“This is our first year of doing an escape room where we are interacting with an exhibit,” Tom Atwood with Escape Room Parties said.

The Escape and Evade room will incorporate a hut from World War II that is from the Bong Center.

“It’s been a fun challenge,” Atwood said. “I think it is going to be a great experience.”

The event starts Friday, February 10, and continues through Sunday, February 12.

You can book an escape room here.

