We let Artificial Intelligence write part of this story
By Robb Coles
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For some college students, writing papers is quite a chore.

New technology could cut down the process to a matter of seconds, but many are worried that would cut down their education as well.

From calculators to spell check, the education sector is no stranger to evolving technology.

A new kind of Artificial Intelligence or “AI” software called ChatGPT has the power to write a paper in a matter of seconds.

“What they are, is kind of pattern detectors, then they generate text strings based on those patterns,” said Dr. Alexis Elder, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Elder specializes in tech ethics.

Users enter a prompt, then it starts writing, but there are limitations.

“It’s not very good at figuring out which patterns are appropriate,” Elder said.

She’s worried students will use it to do their homework.

Elder continued, “One of the big concerns has been, how are students going to be engaging with this, given that they can essentially generate essays and homework and other sorts of learning content on demand?”

There are programs to detect AI writing but because those are also powered by AI, Elder relies on her human instincts.

UMD Senior Erin Cain said she’s never used ChatGPT for schoolwork.

“I don’t know of any students that use it, at least confessed to it. I have seen students play around with it,” Cain said.

She tested it out and said the writing is missing something.

“It still always ends up feeling a little bit hollow because it’s missing that element that makes us unique,” Cain said.

To test out the power of ChatGPT, I decided to let it write the end of this report.

Here’s how AI says I should finish my story.

The future of AI is still uncertain, but with the work being done at the University of Minnesota Duluth, we can feel confident that it will be guided by a strong ethical framework.

