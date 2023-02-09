Suspect arrested for allegedly impersonating law enforcement near Cotton

COTTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday night for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer and pulling people over near Cotton.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, as of Thursday morning, their office had received three reports of a person driving a vehicle with emergency lights and stopping cars.

Sheriff’s office spokespeople did not say what happened when the suspect approached the vehicles, when or exactly where the fraudulent stops happened, or how many vehicles the suspect pulled over.

The suspect was taken into custody shortly around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

He has not been officially charged yet.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

