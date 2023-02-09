Some light snow today more sunshine for the weekend

Thursday: For our Thursday most will be looking at cloudy skies as a weak clipper passes by the area.. There will be a of some light snow/flurries through the day. Accumulations will remain very light if you see any snow at all. Breezy winds out of the will bring some lake-effect snow to the south shore this evening and tonight. New accumulations will be 1-3″ for the usual Snow-Belt region in Iron and Gogebic counties. Highs today will climb into lower 30′s. Tonight lows fall back to just above zero for much of the Northland.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Friday: Friday will feature clearing skies with mostly sunny skies overhead as we head towards the afternoon. Highs will be a tad cooler with most in the low to mid 20s, but that is right around average for this time of the year. Winds are out of the northwest between 5-10 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

Saturday: Saturday morning will star cool with most in the single digits just above zero. We will continue to have mostly sunny skies and that will allow temperatures to rebound into the low and mid 30s. Winds will be out of the west between 10-15 MPH.

Wx Gfx (Northern News Now)

