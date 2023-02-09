Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park

Viewers will see a magical fox, a stunning sturgeon & a friendly loon
Friends of the Light
Friends of the Light(Duluth Parks)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Visitors to Bayfront Park will see local artwork come to life in a new skating and arts experience on Friday, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11.

“Friends of the Light” is a free event featuring projected artwork by Duluth artists.

Visitors and skaters will be able to enjoy an art installation that projects animated paintings on the top of the Bayfront Family Center from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Feb. 10 and 11.

Viewers will see native creatures like a magical fox, a stunning sturgeon, a friendly loon, and traditional Norwegian Rosemaling come to life in the projections.

The paintings were created by local artists Emily Koch and Tara Austin, and projections were arranged by artist Daniel Benoit.

Skates are available for loan at no cost, and concessions are available to purchase from the warming house.

The Duluth Public Arts Commission and Duluth Parks and Recreation are co-hosting the event.

