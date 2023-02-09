Senior Sendoff: No. 7 Bulldogs playing last regular season series at AMSOIL Arena

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The No.7 UMD Women’s Hockey team will be hosting No.12 St. Cloud State for their last regular season home series.

The Bulldogs have already clinched home ice for the first round of the WCHA playoff, but this weekend at AMSOIL will be special.

On Saturday after game two, Bulldogs will honor nine seniors who have all had special contributions to the organization. Some have spent up to six years as a Bulldog, which is more than half of UMD’s head coach, Maura Crowell’s career.

On Wednesday morning’s press conference, Coach Crowell shared some of her thoughts about this upcoming weekend saying, “They deserve every minute of that senior presentation that we give. It’s going to be long and it should be. They are remarkable people and players. They have done so much for me as a coach and this program.”

Coach Crowell added, “It will be emotional, postgame. We are tempering our emotions leading up and we know we’re going to be home again after that so that dials us back. But when I think about what they’ve given and what they’ve brought to my life, it’s hard to put into words.”

Bulldogs forward, Naomi Rogge, who in her sixth season with the team, had tears in her eyes as she explained, “I’ve always taken in the moments that I’ve had here. I knew it was always going to be a dream come true no matter if it was my freshman year or now my sixth year here, I’ve I always cherished everything that I had. It was honestly on Monday, we had workouts and Maggie looks at me, she was like ‘It’s finally senior weekend,’ and I was like almost about to cry because I was like that crazy. This has been a part of my life for so long and I’m so grateful for coach and the team bringing me in- sorry- they’ve given me my best friends and I just can’t be more grateful for you guys.”

