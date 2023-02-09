Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended

PICTURED ROCKS NATIONAL LAKESHORE, MI. (Northern News Now) - The Coast Guard has called off the search for a missing ice climber who fell from a cliff Tuesday afternoon along the shores of Lake Superior in Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

The Lakeshore is east of Marquette.

32-year-old James Bake of Gaylord, MI was climbing with a friend along the Miners Castle area of Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore when waves from the lake caused him to fall from an icy rock ledge.

The National Park Service and U.S. Coast Guard, along with other federal and state agencies responded.

Coast Guard helicopters searched the area into Tuesday night and resumed early Wednesday morning.

The climber was not sighted.

The Coast Guard suspended the search Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.