Police: Shooting at Lund Boats Plant in New York Mills

By Renee Nygren and Jordan Schroeer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
New York Mills, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One person is in custody after authorities rushed to a boat factory in New York Mills for an active shooter.

Police say around 7:20 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9 they were called to the Lund Boat Company for an active shooter.

Before officers could arrive, employees restrained the shooter. Police then took the person into custody.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

The sheriff’s dept. called area businesses to warn them about what was going on in town.

No other information about the shooting or the suspect are being released at this time.

