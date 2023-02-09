NorthShore Inline Marathon director retires

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The NorthShore Inline Marathon is announcing the retirement of its executive director, Skeeter Moore.

Moore held the role for over 12 years.

The NorthShore Inline Marathon was founded in 1996 and quickly grew to become the world’s largest skating race. Today, it features multiple skate races, as well as rollerski and foot race divisions.

During his tenure, Moore oversaw many changes to the marathon and its race weekend.

He also procured and managed the list of race sponsors, and built partnerships with the local cities, counties, businesses, and other race organizations.

“I had an amazing experience as Executive Director for the NSIM, and leading the Nation’s largest inline skating event in Duluth,” said Moore. “A wonderful event for the city of Duluth, the North Shore as well as Two Harbors! I definitely will miss seeing all of the emotions as the participants cross the finish line in September. Thank you to all the sponsors, volunteers, staff and the NSIM board of directors for supporting an amazing event that we all have produced over the years. I wish them all continued success in 2023 and into the future.”

Race Director Joe Haggenmiller now serves as the head of the marathon.

For information about the NorthShore Inline Marathon, you can visit their website.

