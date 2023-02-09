Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment

According to Craig’s spokesman “the attack does not appear to be politically motivated.”
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second Congressional District.(KEYC News Now)
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Minnesota Representative Angie Craig was assaulted in her Washington D.C. apartment Thursday.

In a statement posted to Twitter from her spokesman at around 7:15 a.m. Craig “was assaulted in the elevator in the elevator of her Washington D.C. apartment building.”

The congresswoman fought the attacker off and has suffered bruising, but is “otherwise physically okay” according to the statement.

Following the attack, Craig called 911.

The assailant fled the scene.

Craig’s spokesman said “the attack does not appear to be politically motivated.”

According to the statement, “Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time.”

Craig represents Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District in congress.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

