Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - After President Joe Biden committed to using American-made materials in all federal infrastructure projects during his State of the Union address Tuesday, local leaders in the timber and mining industry are reacting to his promise.

While he officially announced that broadened “Made in America” push Tuesday, it’s a plan he’s had for a while.

Last spring, his administration required all steel and iron for infrastructure projects to be American-made.

Kristen Vake, Executive Director of the Iron Mining Association, remembers that decision well.

“When the news about American-made steel being used in government-funded projects, that was a big day for the iron mining industry and the steel industry,” Vake said.

Other industries in our region may also soon feel that excitement as President Biden wants to expand that requirement.

“Tonight, I’m also announcing new standards to require all construction materials used in federal infrastructure projects to be made in America. American-made lumber, glass, drywall, fiber optic cables,” President Biden said Tuesday.

Rick Horton with Minnesota Forest Industries said lumber plays an important role in infrastructure.

“One of our member companies makes power poles and we need distribution systems in order to distribute that power from wind farms and solar farms to the consumers,” Horton said.

Bart Rajala with Rajala Timber in Deer River said his business may be positively impacted indirectly.

“We also supply the pallet and create and box industry, which certainly palletizing crates, you know all the products that go into these big projects,” Rajala said.

So far, Minnesota has received $1.9 billion in funding for those projects.

Biden’s senior advisor Mitch Landrieu said the administration is laying the groundwork for long-term prosperity.

“When you put all this money on the ground, you’re not only fixing the roads, the bridges, and the airports, you’re creating thousands of jobs. And one of the things you’re creating the jobs to do is actually manufacture the products,” Landrieu said.

The details of when this will go into effect and how it will be implemented are still being worked out.

According to the White House, Wisconsin received $2.1 billion in funding for related projects, and Michigan received $3.1 billion.

