Leah Gruhn set to compete in Iditarod Trail Invitational on fat bike

By Larissa Milles
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- A Duluth woman will soon be taking off for a very special race.

Leah Gruhn is a year-round cyclist and in just a few weeks, she’ll be racing in the 1000-mile Iditarod Trail Invitational in Alaska.

A send-off event was held in her honor at Hoops Brewing Wednesday night.

Gruhn will be racing on her fat bike, which is a bicycle with oversized tires, meant for off-road conditions.

Gruhn, who has been fat-biking for 10 years, will be the first Minnesotan to compete on the Southern Route of this race.

The Iditarod Trail is of course well known for its sled dog race, something Gruhn is very excited about.

“The Iditarod Sled Dog Race starts exactly one week after I start. The dog teams will catch up to us so I’ll get to see the race from the viewpoint of the trails,” Gruhn said. “I love dogs and dog sledding so it’s a really fun element of this event.”

Gruhn said she expects to take three to three and a half weeks to complete the race.

