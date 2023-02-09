Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

Authorities say a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

“She was crying," Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. “She didn’t know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby.”

Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.

The mother is believed to have found the girl after she ran away and started moving the girl from house to house, authorities said. The girl has been reunited with her biological father.

State police contacted Watson on Tuesday seeking help in locating the girl. Tips led authorities to the home.

“The occupants refused us entry, wouldn’t talk to us or give us any information,” he told The Detroit News. “We ended up having to serve a search warrant to get inside.”

Most Read

FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
President Joe Biden
Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement
2 seriously hurt in Iron Range stabbing, 1 arrested
Fire
Deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids Wednesday

Latest News

Gretchen Whitmer
Michigan governor’s budget prioritizes tax cuts, schools
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Evers calls for smoother approval of stewardship projects
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin Republicans order audit of licensing backlog
FILE - Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers speaks at a campaign stop, Oct. 27, 2022, in...
Evers unveils plan to fund local governments with sales tax