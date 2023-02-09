Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department.

The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit.

The goal of the merger was to increase collaboration between the two units to readily connect individuals to resources in the community.

“Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve our community members, the decision was made to combine CORE and SURT under one umbrella.”

Police say a “substantial percentage” of 911 calls pertain to behavioral health issues. With the merger, they’re hoping to see a decrease in 911 calls.

“The holistic approach of enforcement, recovery, and education/prevention allows us to provide resources to those in need,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Resources include recovery support services, harm reduction services, access to mental health facilities, withdrawal management, and more.”

The BHU consists of a Lieutenant, a Sergeant, four Peer Recovery Specialists, three Licensed Graduate Social Workers, a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, a Registered Nurse, and three police officers dedicated to CORE.

To contact members of the Behavioral Health Unit, visit their website.

