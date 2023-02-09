Duluth Police announce new Behavioral Health Unit

Police are hoping to see a decrease in 911 calls
(CBS 3 Duluth)
By Ben Lewer
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A new Behavioral Health Unit (BHU) has been formed within the Duluth Police Department.

The department’s co-responder (CORE) mental health team and its Substance Use Response Team (SURT) have been combined to form the new unit.

The goal of the merger was to increase collaboration between the two units to readily connect individuals to resources in the community.

“Substance use and mental health conditions often go hand in hand,” said Lieutenant David Drozdowski. “In order to better serve our community members, the decision was made to combine CORE and SURT under one umbrella.”

Police say a “substantial percentage” of 911 calls pertain to behavioral health issues. With the merger, they’re hoping to see a decrease in 911 calls.

“The holistic approach of enforcement, recovery, and education/prevention allows us to provide resources to those in need,” said Chief Mike Ceynowa. “Resources include recovery support services, harm reduction services, access to mental health facilities, withdrawal management, and more.”

The BHU consists of a Lieutenant, a Sergeant, four Peer Recovery Specialists, three Licensed Graduate Social Workers, a Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, a Registered Nurse, and three police officers dedicated to CORE.

To contact members of the Behavioral Health Unit, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden
Local lumber leaders react to Biden’s ‘Made in America’ announcement
FILE: Frozen Lake Superior and Miners Castle
Search for missing Lake Superior ice climber suspended
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks in Lansing on Feb. 6, 2023 about her 'Lowering MI Costs Plan'.
Gov. Whitmer announces amount for proposed ‘Inflation Relief Check’
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Robert Thomas West
Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior

Latest News

Friends of the Light
Skating and projected arts experience coming Bayfront Park
Stock graphic
District Attorney: No charges to be filed regarding the crash involving Senator Bewley, killing 2
Rep. Angie Craig is an elected official from Minnesota who represents Minnesota's Second...
Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig assaulted in D.C. apartment
The 24th annual Black Woods Blizzard tour began at the Black Bear Casino Resort Thursday morning.
Black Woods Blizzard Tour begins trek across Northland