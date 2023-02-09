Cooler Friday, very nice weekend ahead!

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will have clearing skies from north to south. Tonight there will be mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the single digits above and below zero. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: On Friday we will see sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the upper teens and lower 20′s with westerly winds 5-10mph. Overnight we will see single digits and teens for lows.

SATURDAY: Saturday is looking beautiful! We will have mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30′s with west winds 5-15mph.

SUNDAY: Sunday is also looking warm! We will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 30′s. Winds will remain out of the west 5-15mph.

