Cook County jury finds South Range man guilty of dismembering body, dumping remains into Lake Superior

ST. PAUL MN. (Northern News Now) - A Cook County jury convicted a South Range man in his accessory to a 2021 murder.

Wednesday afternoon, the jury found Robert Thomas West guilty of one count of being an accessory after the fact to murder and one count of interference with a dead boy arising out of murder.

Ricky Balsimo was murdered in St. Paul on June 20, 2021.

His body was transported to Superior.

There, West assisted in dismembering Balsimo’s body, placing it in several buckets and a tote.

West then made arrangements with Tommie Hintz to transport Balsimo’s body to Grand Portage.

That is where Hintz asked for help from an acquaintance who owned a boat to take West out onto Lake Superior.

West then dumped the buckets and tote containing Balsimo’s dismembered body into the lake.

West faces separate charges in Wisconsin for discarding a handgun used to kill Balsimo into Lake Superior, mutilating a corpse as party to a crime, harboring/aiding a felon, and possession of a firearm.

Hintz has already pled guilty to one count of aiding an offender after the fact.

Her sentencing is still pending.

Jacob Colt Johnson is also charged with one count of murder in the second degree for the death of Balsimo.

His trial is scheduled for July 28, 2023, in Cook County.

Attorney General Ellison’s office accepted and prosecuted the case due to a request from Cook County Attorney Molly Hicken.

County Attorney Hicken worked closely with Assistant Attorney General Daniel Vlieger in the prosecution.

“I’m proud of the attorneys in the Attorney General’s Office and the Cook County Attorney’s Office who brought this case to a successful conviction. I’m also proud of our partnerships with county attorneys who are on the front lines of delivering justice to victims and communities. We stand at the ready to assist them and look forward to doing more,” Attorney General Ellison said. “My thoughts today are with the victim’s family members who had to relive this horrific murder. I hope this conviction brings them accountability and one step closer toward healing.”

